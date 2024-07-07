SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Shares Acquired by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Family Firm Inc. owned about 1.14% of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIP. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 234,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:WIP traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. 59,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,615. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $42.65.

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

