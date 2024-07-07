SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Trimmed by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 183,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 32,235 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,600,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.25. 5,047,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636,195. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.