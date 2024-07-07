SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $466,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 199,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,382,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,358,000 after purchasing an additional 60,173 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 253,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,366,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,464,000 after purchasing an additional 91,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,492. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

