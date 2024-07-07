State Street (NYSE:STT) Given “Outperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their outperform rating on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.88.

Get State Street alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on State Street

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of State Street by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.