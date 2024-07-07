Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0218 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $84.71 million and $1.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009179 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,248.12 or 1.00014917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00067618 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,481,391.5031114 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02062658 USD and is up 6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,533,846.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.