STF Management LP Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

STF Management LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.4% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.0% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 178,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 50,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. 3,256,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,879. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.27. The stock has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $182.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $30,574,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,667,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,723,647,103.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $30,574,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 680,667,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,723,647,103.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,210,160 shares of company stock worth $1,041,105,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.