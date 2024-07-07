STF Management LP Sells 37 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

STF Management LP trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $932,571,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after acquiring an additional 590,314 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $339,594,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,136,000 after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.55.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $10.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,034.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,890. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $998.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $957.11. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $688.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,081.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

