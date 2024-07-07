StockNews.com Downgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NLY. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.07.

NYSE NLY opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

