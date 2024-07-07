StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.