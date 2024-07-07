StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of THM opened at $0.50 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 million, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

