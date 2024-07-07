StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

