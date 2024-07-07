StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.07.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%. The business had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
