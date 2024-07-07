StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Reading International has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 93.46%. The business had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Reading International comprises approximately 0.9% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.