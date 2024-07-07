StockNews.com Lowers Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

CPB has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.56.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Campbell Soup by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

