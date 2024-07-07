StockNews.com Lowers Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GNTX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Gentex Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $33.45 on Thursday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Gentex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,706,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 230,873 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Gentex by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

