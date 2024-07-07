StockNews.com Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.81.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $103.76 on Thursday. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.51 and its 200 day moving average is $120.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in PVH by 93.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

