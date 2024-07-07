StockNews.com Lowers Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

NYSE SCL opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.81. Stepan has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average is $87.81.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Stepan by 2,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

