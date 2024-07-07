Stone Point Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after buying an additional 7,273,167 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 665,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,202,000 after acquiring an additional 600,881 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,444,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,541,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

STIP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.39. The stock had a trading volume of 310,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,861. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.57.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.