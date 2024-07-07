Stone Point Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stone Point Wealth LLC cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $126.37. 1,341,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,418. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.09. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Get Our Latest Report on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.