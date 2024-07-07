Stone Point Wealth LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 841,822 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after acquiring an additional 130,113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after acquiring an additional 276,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after acquiring an additional 234,715 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. 704,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

