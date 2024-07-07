Stone Point Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. 1,403,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,665. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.23. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

