Stone Point Wealth LLC Purchases 568 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

SPYG stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $82.95. 1,813,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,324. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

