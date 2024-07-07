StoneX Group Inc. Buys 4,664 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,129,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,363,000 after buying an additional 751,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,570,000 after buying an additional 265,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,656,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,431. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.55. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

