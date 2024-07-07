StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,831 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PTLC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.70. 106,319 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

