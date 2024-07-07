StoneX Group Inc. Has $466,000 Stock Position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.75. 9,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,182. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

