StoneX Group Inc. Has $736,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $59.76. 12,243,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,009,925. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.