StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after buying an additional 2,141,134 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,650,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7,665.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,572,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,560,000 after buying an additional 1,551,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,423.9% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,094,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,806,000 after buying an additional 1,074,690 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,239 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

