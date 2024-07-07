StoneX Group Inc. Lowers Stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEED. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 67,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DEED traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $20.77. 8,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,357. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

