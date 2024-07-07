StoneX Group Inc. Makes New Investment in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 590,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.07. 292,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,860. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.17.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

