StoneX Group Inc. Purchases 1,138 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,102. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.67. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

