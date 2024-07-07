StoneX Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,856 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period.

FSIG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. 365,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,099. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

