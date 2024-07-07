StoneX Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United Parcel Service by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after acquiring an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,237,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.77. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

