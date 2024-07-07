StoneX Group Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.31. 1,200,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,003. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

