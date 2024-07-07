StoneX Group Inc. Sells 5,353 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,353 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYLS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.83. 82,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,877. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

