Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Receives C$34.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.57.

Several research firms recently commented on SCR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Strathcona Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SCR opened at C$31.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.54. The stock has a market cap of C$6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40. Strathcona Resources has a 12 month low of C$20.16 and a 12 month high of C$37.69.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$795.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Strathcona Resources will post 4.2663438 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgan purchased 2,993 shares of Strathcona Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,360.60. Company insiders own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

