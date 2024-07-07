Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Lowered to $47.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 82.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,614 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,866,000.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

