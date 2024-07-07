Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Sylvamo has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sylvamo to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of SLVM opened at $66.22 on Friday. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sylvamo will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

