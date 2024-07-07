Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 2,256 Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 6,175,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,229,000 after purchasing an additional 62,450 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,014,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,323,000 after acquiring an additional 223,594 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,900,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,400,000 after acquiring an additional 249,737 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 419,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

DFSU stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. 87,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a market cap of $983.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $35.26.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

