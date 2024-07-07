Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $4.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.5% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,449,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,122,000 after purchasing an additional 114,275 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,253,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,625. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.27. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

