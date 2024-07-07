Tanager Wealth Management LLP Purchases 232 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 93.6% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

