Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 596 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 15.0% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $92,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,056.3% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VTI stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,237,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,502. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $272.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.84. The company has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

