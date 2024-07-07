Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.65. 3,562,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,491. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.44. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.