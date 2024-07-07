Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.52. 154,501,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,893,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.24. The stock has a market cap of $802.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.71.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

