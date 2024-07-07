The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

