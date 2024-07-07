The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Nova Scotia
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia
Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.
Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.