The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $260.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $28,445.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,837 shares in the company, valued at $219,463.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.