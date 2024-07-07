The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTC opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.69. Toro has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $106.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

