Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPHD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 288,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

TPHD traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $34.68. 11,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,921. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.