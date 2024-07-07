Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Titan International worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $2,568,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,379,000 after acquiring an additional 637,123 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 69,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Titan International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,703,000 after purchasing an additional 215,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

TWI traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 752,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,111. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $506.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

