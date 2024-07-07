Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,369 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Dover by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dover by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Dover by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Dover by 93.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.68. 798,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.38. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $127.25 and a 12 month high of $188.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

