Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 454 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

Stryker Trading Up 1.6 %

SYK traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.25. 1,007,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.38 and a 200 day moving average of $335.08. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

