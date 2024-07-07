Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AME traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.65. 787,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.77. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

